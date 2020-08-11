On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Garry left on his last great adventure!
Garry was predeceased by his parents Charlie Burrell and Marjorie (Lenderbeck). Survived by his spouse of 23 years Bunny Willis and his faithful cat Bob! Garry will be greatly missed by his three daughters Tara (grandson Zack), Shannon and Erin (Rowan).
Garry also had a large extended family who will miss his cheeky sense of humour and always great advice: Melvin (Shaunda), Candis (Chris), Bobbe (Keith), Wendy (Ted) and all their children who knew Garry as Granpa!
Garry moved from Manitoba in the mid-sixties and still has many relatives from Manitoba to BC. His sister Audry (Alex), Marilyn (Calvin) and their families. Uncle Clayton Landerbeck (Elsie), double cousins: Jack, Jean, Eleanor and Don and all of their extended families.
Garry had a passion for mechanics and spent his life in BC working as a heavy duty mechanic in many areas including Crows Nest Pass, Port Hardy, Tumbler Ridge then Kamloops - to name a few. He could be found on his days off tearing apart engines and rebuilding all sorts of equipment for fun! After spending time in Port Hardy, Garry became very fond of the ocean and has requested his final resting place be a combination of Northern Island Ocean and BC backcountry.
As per his request, there will be no service and in lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to your local SPCA in his memory. Garry had a soft spot for animals - in particular cats!
We would like to thank Drake's Funeral Home, Kamloops RCMP and the first responders who's professionalism and kindness has made it possible to get through this time in comfort. Thank you to all of Garry and Bunny's friends and neighbours for your support and love in these trying times.
We know Garry will be missed by his many, many friends and we hope that you all share a drink, tell a story and remember a man who brought so much to everyone who was lucky enough to know him!
