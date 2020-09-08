Garry (Stache) McIntosh lived most of his adult life in Kamloops, where he made lots of close friendships with people who will miss him greatly. Garry got connected with his family over the last few years that brought him great pride and joy. I believe he was content in his passing classified as sudden death.



A gathering was held at the Plaza Hotel on Thursday, September 3, 2020 to celebrate his life. Furthermore his sister Brenda will place his remains in Edmonton with his parents as per his final wishes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store