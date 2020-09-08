1/1
Garry McIntosh
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garry (Stache) McIntosh lived most of his adult life in Kamloops, where he made lots of close friendships with people who will miss him greatly. Garry got connected with his family over the last few years that brought him great pride and joy. I believe he was content in his passing classified as sudden death.

A gathering was held at the Plaza Hotel on Thursday, September 3, 2020 to celebrate his life. Furthermore his sister Brenda will place his remains in Edmonton with his parents as per his final wishes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved