Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Cooper. View Sign

1938 - 2019



Thomas Garrick "Gary" Cooper of Kamloops passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 80 years of age.



He is survived by his children Glenn (Joanne) of Revelstoke, Grant (Shelley) of Vernon, Michelle (Chris) of Brentwood Bay and Jason of Kamloops, grandchildren Ryan (Tammie), Crystal (Steve), Preston, Hillary, Alex, Elaina and Gemma, great-grandchildren Blake, Ashton and Hayden, siblings Mel, Wayne and Lynne and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was predeceased by his parents Ronald and Mildred Cooper, sister Stephanie and brother Ron.



Dad's involvement with Cooper's Foods, the Blazers Hockey Club and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops gave Dad many fond memories.



We love you Dad, Grampa and Brother.

We will miss you, but our treasured memories will be with us forever.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to all who cared for Dad during his short illness, Dr. Jason O'Connell, the nurses at Royal Inland Hospital, Interior Health and the nurses and care aides at Trinity Hospice.



The Memorial Mass will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2826 Bank Rd., Kamloops. Monsignor Jerry Desmond, Celebrant.



Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to the Autism Society of British Columbia or the BC Cancer Foundation. Flowers graciously declined.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com 1938 - 2019Thomas Garrick "Gary" Cooper of Kamloops passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 80 years of age.He is survived by his children Glenn (Joanne) of Revelstoke, Grant (Shelley) of Vernon, Michelle (Chris) of Brentwood Bay and Jason of Kamloops, grandchildren Ryan (Tammie), Crystal (Steve), Preston, Hillary, Alex, Elaina and Gemma, great-grandchildren Blake, Ashton and Hayden, siblings Mel, Wayne and Lynne and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was predeceased by his parents Ronald and Mildred Cooper, sister Stephanie and brother Ron.Dad's involvement with Cooper's Foods, the Blazers Hockey Club and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops gave Dad many fond memories.We love you Dad, Grampa and Brother.We will miss you, but our treasured memories will be with us forever.The family extends heartfelt thanks to all who cared for Dad during his short illness, Dr. Jason O'Connell, the nurses at Royal Inland Hospital, Interior Health and the nurses and care aides at Trinity Hospice.The Memorial Mass will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2826 Bank Rd., Kamloops. Monsignor Jerry Desmond, Celebrant.Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to the Autism Society of British Columbia or the BC Cancer Foundation. Flowers graciously declined.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Funeral Home Kamloops Funeral Home

285 Fortune Drive

Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7

(250) 554-2577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close