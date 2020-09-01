Gary died peacefully in Royal Inland Hospital after a brief illness.



Gary was extraordinarily proud of his entire family. He leaves Gwenn, his beloved wife of 34 years, his daughters, from his marriage to his former wife Lois, Leslie Thomas (Graham) and Laura Cutler. He cherished his grandchildren Jennifer Magnotti (Mike), Tara Manky, and Jordan Thomas. His great-grandchildren Sam and Charlotte Magnotti and Paige Manky were a source of delight to him. He is also survived by his older brother Keith (Dixie) and their family.



Gary was born in West Vancouver and spent his boyhood immersed in the natural beauty and sporting activities that characterized the then small municipality. His lifelong love of both salt and freshwater fishing developed there. He had fond memories of his early life and remained a member of the West Vancouver Historical Society after the family moved to Kamloops.



He hunted in his early years and was an avid fly fisher most of his life. As a charter member of the Kamloops Fly Fishers, he served that club and the Federation of Fly Fishers in many capacities. His idea of paradise was, a fly rod with a Hardy reel, a ripple on the water, and hungry trout.



In addition to being gifted with a beautiful baritone voice, which he shared publicly as a young man, he was an accomplished leather crafter. His work was original and of high quality and anyone receiving a piece of it knew they had something very special.



Gary had a number of jobs throughout his early working life before settling into his career in credit and finance for various industrial companies. He ended his career as the Southern Interior Finance Manager for Finning Ltd., a job he liked for a company he respected.



Gary requested that there be no formal funeral at his passing. The family will gather when Covid 19 allows for a celebration of his long and productive life.



The family is grateful for the compassionate and excellent care he received from his doctor Kraig Montalbetti, and the staff on 5-South.



If friends so desire, please make a donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation in his name.

