Obituary

It is with great sadness and heartache that we inform you that Gary Dumma has passed away and gone on to the next big adventure on February 1, 2020.



Gary was born in Vancouver on April 11, 1959. (10 minutes after his twin brother Larry). He moved around BC. to Kitimat, Vanderhoof, Terrace, Prince George and finally to Kamloops. Along the way he made lifelong friends everywhere he went.

Gary was the first one to lend a helping hand when needed, whether you asked for it or not.



He worked in Savona for over thirty years at the plywood plant, then at Highland Valley Copper for the last nine years before retiring in March 2019.



One of his favourite things was preparing and organizing and winning sometimes our camp olympics. He loved camping, kayaking, going for walks and floating in his pool in his beautiful backyard.



Gary's greatest pride and joy (besides me) was his two beautiful daughters Nicole and Andrea. They allowed him to be the biggest kid of all. He is survived by his loving wife and friend Resa, his daughters Nicole and Andrea (Brian). His mom Cleo Dumma, his siblings Vicki (Jim), Rick, twin brother Larry (Barb) and Colleen (Perry) and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please give the one you love a hug a day. I always got one and I miss it terribly.



His party will be on May 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm. until 10:00 pm, at 843 Sumac Place, Kamloops. Good stories and jokes welcomed. Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020

