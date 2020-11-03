On October 24, 2020, Gary "Pepe" Oscar LeComte began his eternal Harley ride.



Born on November 21, 1945, to Joe and Barbara LeComte, Pepe was the middle of 3 children. He spent his childhood between Lower Mainland, BC and England, before the family settled in North Kamloops.



In his childhood Pepe's passion for machines was born. Pepe loved taking things apart and putting them back together to learn how they worked. He began by taking apart and putting back together his first bicycle at around 6 years old; which later led to doing the same with motorcycles and anything that needed fixing.



Pepe married Lynette Johnson in 1967 and went on to have two daughters, Michelle and Sarah. The family moved around BC, settling in Prince George for many years, where they remained until they couldn't stand the cold any longer and moved south to Salmon Arm, and eventually back to Kamloops.



Pepe was a loving father and tried to make everyday fun. He loved to build zip lines, snow forts, bonfires, and have epic elastic band fights. He often shared wisdom and life lessons; he showed every day what unconditional love looked like.



Pepe was a Boilermaker by trade for 35+ years, and a proud union man. He loved teaching others to weld and welded everything from artistic treasures to adaptive devices for kids in his spare time.



A man that insisted on living life on his own terms, Pepe's passion for drawing, painting, riding and building Harley Davidson motorcycles, as well as sharing music and jokes, was well known among his vast number of friends and family. His outgoing and welcoming nature, humour, generosity, forgiveness, and loyalty was freely given to all those that knew him. Pepe would give you the shoes off his feet and the food off his table if you needed it. He loved being retired and sharing a meal, or a tea with pie/ cookies, while visiting friends and family.



Pepe is survived by his daughters Michelle and Sarah (Brett Candido); lifelong friend and mother to his children Lynette (Wayne); sister Jill Rabbit, and brother Paul (Joanne); many nieces, nephews, cousins, 'adopted' children, and an extensive network of close friends spread across BC and the world.



Due to the pandemic, a party celebrating Pepe's amazing life will be held once we can all gather safely.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store