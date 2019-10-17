Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Richard Lott. View Sign Obituary

1939 - 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Lott of Kamloops, BC, on September 22, 2019 at 79 years of age.



Gary is survived by his children Kimberley (Monte) Spencer of Chase, BC, Courtney (Craig) Chandler of Calgary, AB and Lindsay (Rob) Jamieson of Calgary, AB. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren Landon and Daelan Spencer, Kennedy and Quinn Chandler and Keaton and Rylan Jamieson, as well as his sisters Sandy (Gary) Ciochetti and Dorene Geldart and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A Celebration of Gary's Life will take place at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Andrews on the Square, Kamloops, BC.



