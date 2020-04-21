It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Gayle Ingrid McCabe of Kamloops, BC on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Mike McCabe, twin brother Gary Thors, two sisters Barb Gaetz and Maria Plunkett and her four daughters Christina Silveri, Shannon McCabe, Jodi Savichunas, and Amber McCabe. Gramma will also be lovingly remembered by her ten grandchildren.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses in the ICU and on 7-North in Royal Inland Hospital.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date when we can all get-together.
Condolences can be sent to
Drake Cremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020