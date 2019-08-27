Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gennarina Guido. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

1936 - 2019



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother and Nonna Gennarina Guido on August 21, 2019 at the age of 83 years.



Mom was born in Grimaldi, Cosenza, Italy, on January 1, 1936. In January of 1959, she married our Dad Armando Guido and they shared 61 years together.



They were blessed with three children Peter (Joan), Maria (Ivan), Dino (Karla), eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.



Mom's family was the focus of her life. She was firm but loving. She held herself and her family to a high standard and was not shy in letting us know when we needed to pull our socks up.



Mom was proud of her family and always was our greatest defender and support system.



She was creative and loved to sew for herself and all the members of her family. She loved fashion and always presented herself in her usual classic elegant way.



Mom loved to cook big meals and all her children and grandchildren will be left with fond memories of lovely times and long conversations around the kitchen table.



Mom also loved her flower garden and vegetable garden and spent much of her summers, there, in her happy place.



We will remember our mom as a powerhouse, packaged in the kind, quiet, reflective and thoughtful person she was.



Thank you to all the caregivers that helped our mom over the past few years and to family and friends who have offered their support.



The Reverend Father Vijay Martin will celebrate the Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Entombment will follow at Sage Valley Mausoleum, Hillside Cemetery.



Should friends desire, donations to the Kamloops Hospice Association in her memory would be most appreciated.



