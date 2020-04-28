George passed away on April 3, 2020. George was born on May 22, 1955 in Kitchener, Ontario moving to BC in 1979.
Upon graduation he received a scholarship for optometry and was attending college when he decided to pursue his love of motorcycle racing instead. He went on to become a factory certified motorcycle mechanic. George spent years racing, winning many trophies and medals. George represented Canada at the ISDE races held in Poland and Spain. In 1985 he won a bronze medal in Spain. Later in life George discovered snowmobiling and became very passionate about building the perfect machine.
George is survived by his son Jordan, mother Rose, brother Bob, sister Mary-Ann and their families.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020