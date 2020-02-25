We are sad to announce George Charles Thibert passed away on February 19, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital.
He leaves behind his children George Henry and Tracy Sharon.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters Leslie Thibert and Catherine Carter in Logan Lake and Johnny Thibert, Louise Lewis, Janet Thibert, Frances O'Connor from back east.
There will be no service.
Rest in Peace George,
It was a long journey
with many adventures.
Arrangements entrusted with
Drake Cremation and Funeral Services
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020