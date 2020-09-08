George Clayton (Clay) Wohlford passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
George was born on August 20, 1935 in Saskatchewan, raised on the farm by Neilburg.
Predeceased by his parents Frank and Myrnia and sister Beth. Survived by his loving wife Beverley (Bev), his children Cindy, Cal (Leanne), Wade (Barb), Todd (Deanna), Jim (Crystal), his brother Ray (Joanne), his sister Noreen (Lloyd) and brother-in-law George. He had eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was a devoted Riders fan and could always be seen wearing a Riders hat with pride. He loved his fruit trees and garden, made horseradish and wine. Enjoyed visiting with all his neighbours and friends in the neighbourhood of North Kamloops.
Dad celebrated his 85th birthday on August 20th and was a member of the IBEW for over 50 years. He worked on sites such as the WAC Bennett Dam, Kitimat Alcan plant, Mica Creek Dam and Revelstoke Dam sites, and finally at the sawmill in Kamloops.
His humour and sarcasm will always
be remembered and cherished.
At his request there will be no formal service.
