It is with great sadness that we announce that on the morning of April 7, 2020, George Coelho passed away from heart failure at RIH.
He was born to Jose Coelho and Espirito Santo on June 10, 1932 as one of nine siblings in the village of Nordeste on the island of Sao Miguel of the Azores. He emigrated to Canada in 1955 and sponsored his loving wife of 59 years, Maria Lourdes Daponte, along with his parents-in-law (Rodrigo Daponte and Maria Luisa (née Machado), sister-in-law (Gabriela Munegatto) and brothers (Antonio, Virgilio and Joao) to come.
George is survived by his devoted partner and adored wife Maria Lourdes and their five children (Maria Goretty Rogers, Maria Filomena Sanchez, Emanuel, Walter, and Steven), brother-in-law Costante Munegatto, sisters-in-law Maria Cremilde Coelho and Maria dos Anjos Duarte, sons-in-law Rick Sanchez and Wayne Rogers, daughter-in-law Angela (née Dunn Coelho), grandchildren (Richard Sanchez, Rhiannon Rogers, Jordan Sanchez, Malcolm Rogers, Aidan Ternier, and Lysia Ternier) as well as many, many nieces and nephews, well loved but too numerous to mention here.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the celebration of life will take place at a later date. Further details on a date will be announced as soon as possible.
Condolences can be left at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.