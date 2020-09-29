It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of George DALE Mitchell at the age of 89.



Dale is survived by son Allan, daughter Allana (Edward) and granddaughter Ainsley. He leaves behind numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Dale is pre-deceased by wife Jane, daughter Baby Mitchell, parents Samuel and Vivian (McMillan) Mitchell, sister Adella (along with husband Jack), brother Gary and cousin and best friend Val.



Dale was born on April 10, 1931, in Antler, Saskatchewan, the oldest of three.



In 1939, Sam found work in Rouyn-Noranda, QC at Noranda Mines, and the family moved east. Rouyn-Noranda is where dad found a life-long passion for golfing, curling, hunting and fishing, along with the Volkswagen. Like many other young men, Dale enjoyed his annual trip with friends to Acapulco to escape the frigid northwestern Quebec winter. Dad and friends could also be found at the occasional Maple Leafs games cheering on fellow Rouyn-Noranda native Dave Keon.



Dale and Jane were married by mom's brother Jack Davis, OMI, on June 26, 1970 in Rouyn-Noranda. In 1972, before the birth of son Allan, Dale began a two year contract to work in Nicaragua. Jane and Allan soon met Dale in Managua. The family moved back to Rouyn-Noranda shortly before the birth of daughter Allana.



In 1979, after a fateful summer vacation to visit cousin Val and family in Kamloops, BC, Dale took a job as an assayer at Afton Mines. Dad set out on the drive west in the VW Rabbit, towing a boat and trailer along with what possessions could be stuffed into the vehicle. Jane, Allan and Allana (and Queenie III) set out in a more civilized manner via plane later that fall. Dad worked at Afton until it closed in the early 1990s, Dale took a few temporary assay jobs at Snip Gold Mine in northwestern BC. Dale always remarked about the beauty of the northern land.



Upon retirement, Dale re-ignited his passion for golf by becoming a member at the now closed Sunshore Golf Course in Chase, BC.



In 2015, Dale and Jane were overjoyed to welcome their granddaughter Ainsley into their lives.



Dale usually could be found in the yard, tending to his garden, keeping the pool sparkling and just enjoying the Kamloops summers.



Dad was taken from us too quickly, but it provides some comfort to know he went out on his own terms. Dad, you are missed, but Uncle Val has the fishing rods ready for the both of you to give those pickerel a hard time again.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Kamloops Hospice, Dr. Montalbetti and JC for their care of Dad.



In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Dale can be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association.



Mom and Dad will be interred at Hillside Cemetery on October 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, there won't be a formal gathering after interment.



