January 8, 1933 – December 11, 2019



It is with great sadness the Lloyd family announces that George passed peacefully away at Lion's Gate Hospital in North Vancouver on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.



George was born in Kamloops on January 8, 1933 to George Furness Lloyd, proprietor of Lloyd Motors and Florence Lloyd (née Dodman), a talented musician and music teacher. George was predeceased by his younger brother Glenn, Glenn's first wife Doris and their infant son Christopher and by Glenn's second wife Cheryl.



Left to cherish his life is Christel his loving wife, companion and best friend during their 63 years of marriage. George is also survived by his brothers Gordon (Anne) of Kamloops and Art (Jean) of Vernon, several nieces and nephews , grand-nieces grand-nephews and cousins. Also cherishing his memory and legacy are friends, former business associates and colleagues.



George grew up in Kamloops, attended Lloyd George and Stuart Wood Elementary Schools and he graduated from Kamloops High School in 1951. George is recognized in the Kamloops High School Hall of Fame.



Within weeks of George graduating from high school his father passed away at age 41 of heart disease. George, to help his family, went to work with C.P. Express little knowing that it was the beginning of a very successful career of 46 years in the transportation business.



In 1953, George met Christel Wassmuth, who at that time was a student nurse in Kamloops. Following the completion of Christel's training in Kamloops and post graduate training in Montreal they were married in Kamloops in 1956.



George rose quickly through the ranks of C.P. Express becoming terminal manager in Creston, then Trail followed by Prince George. In 1969, he became regional manager for Saskatchewan. He then returned to BC where he was director of operations for C.P. Transport for Western Canada. George was asked to head up a new subsidiary, C.P. Bulk systems. Under his leadership as Vice-President and General Manager Bulk systems grew to be a major player in Canadian and Northern US transportation of bulk products. C.P. later decided to sell Bulk Systems to Trimac Transportation of Calgary. Trimac insisted that George come with the transfer of ownership. George became the president and General Manager of Trimac's Bulk system and led it through a period of expansion. After 39 years with C.P. and seven with Trimac George retired in 1997 to begin a second career as a consultant in transportation. He was a member of groups which influenced governments and companies to develop and monitor driver safety and road safety. He also served on the Board of Directors for such companies as Interlink Freight Systems.



George and Christel enjoyed travelling internationally especially to Germany where Christel's fluency in the German language enhanced their experiences. From their retreat condo in Whistler they explored the backroads and ghost towns north of Whistler.



George enjoyed 85 years of good health. During this past year his health has steadily declined due to heart failure. He passed peacefully in the early evening on Deember 11, 2019 at Lion's Gate Hospital.



By request there will be no funeral service. A celebration of George's life will take place at a later date.



