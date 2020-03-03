Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Edward McIntyre. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we must say goodbye to our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather George Edward McIntyre.



Born in Trail BC, he was the youngest of 10 siblings. George passed away suddenly of a massive heart attack.



He was a longtime employee for the City of Kamloops with parks and recreation, retiring in April, 1997. George loved his sports. He was a longtime member of Fraternal Order of Eagles and Loyal Order of Moose.



George is survived by his loving wife and best friend Molly McIntyre, three children Susan, Peter and Donny, two step-children Cindy and Wendy and nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with another one on the way.



A celebration of George's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Dogwood Room at Loyal Order of Moose, 730 Cottonwood Ave, Kamloops. All are welcome to come, remember the happy times and share love and memories.



In lieu of flowers, please take a few moments to remember times you spent with George.



