George Milton McKay of Kamloops, BC passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones on June 4, 2020.
George is survived by his wife Michelle, sons George Jr. (Nayoung), Geoff (Aubyn), Michael (Trish), step-sons Brad Plowe (Jodi), Bryan Plowe (Kristen), brother Roy (Jane), sisters Francis (Jim), Joey (Gordon), Irene and brother-in-law Gerald Conway and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. George was predeceased by his beloved mother Stella and sister Ellen.
George enjoyed winters in the desert for 16 wonderful years. A lover of all animals, he and Michelle's dog Gracie will miss him so very much!
A special thank you to the caring staff of Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital for their kind words and sincere support during the week prior to his passing.
George has been laid to rest in North Vancouver where he lived for over 70 years, raising his family and working as a successful businessman.
George was self-employed for most of his life, starting out as a fisherman with his own commercial boat at only 18. In time he took over a construction company and made it very successful in the 70s and 80s - undertaking many projects in the Lower Mainland - including the California & Oregon Pavilions at EXPO 86. Also in 1986 he built his pub the Pemberton Station in North Vancouver. It was a busy year! His firm MG Builders constructed the new Mount Seymour Golf Clubhouse, did various projects for the Park Royal retail & office complexes, built several firehalls & municipal buildings including the North Vancouver Firehall Number 2 - and constructed the Lynn Valley Village shopping mall. Later in life George founded Region West Construction, a trucking company which he owned and operated until his retirement 11 years ago.
George has been a longtime member in good standing of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club - both of which he enjoyed immensely.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA are greatly appreciated: www.spca.bc.ca
A Celebration of Life for George was held Monday, June 22, 2020 in Kamloops.
If you wish to write a condolence to the family please email George's son George Jr. at george.mckay@gmail.com
George is survived by his wife Michelle, sons George Jr. (Nayoung), Geoff (Aubyn), Michael (Trish), step-sons Brad Plowe (Jodi), Bryan Plowe (Kristen), brother Roy (Jane), sisters Francis (Jim), Joey (Gordon), Irene and brother-in-law Gerald Conway and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. George was predeceased by his beloved mother Stella and sister Ellen.
George enjoyed winters in the desert for 16 wonderful years. A lover of all animals, he and Michelle's dog Gracie will miss him so very much!
A special thank you to the caring staff of Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital for their kind words and sincere support during the week prior to his passing.
George has been laid to rest in North Vancouver where he lived for over 70 years, raising his family and working as a successful businessman.
George was self-employed for most of his life, starting out as a fisherman with his own commercial boat at only 18. In time he took over a construction company and made it very successful in the 70s and 80s - undertaking many projects in the Lower Mainland - including the California & Oregon Pavilions at EXPO 86. Also in 1986 he built his pub the Pemberton Station in North Vancouver. It was a busy year! His firm MG Builders constructed the new Mount Seymour Golf Clubhouse, did various projects for the Park Royal retail & office complexes, built several firehalls & municipal buildings including the North Vancouver Firehall Number 2 - and constructed the Lynn Valley Village shopping mall. Later in life George founded Region West Construction, a trucking company which he owned and operated until his retirement 11 years ago.
George has been a longtime member in good standing of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club - both of which he enjoyed immensely.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA are greatly appreciated: www.spca.bc.ca
A Celebration of Life for George was held Monday, June 22, 2020 in Kamloops.
If you wish to write a condolence to the family please email George's son George Jr. at george.mckay@gmail.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.