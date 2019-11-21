Guest Book View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we share that George passed away suddenly at his home on November 11, 2019 with his wife Carol by his side. He was 85.



George was born on June 8, 1934, the oldest son of Peter and Marguerite Demidoff. He is survived by his brother David, sisters Lucille Wilkinson and Carol Creasy, nieces and nephew.



He also leaves behind seven children Debra (Bruce) Roberts, Bonnie (Pat) Roy, Julie, Dean, Dusty (Vanessa) with his first wife Shirley (deceased). Also his two youngest daughters Amanda (Steven) and Kristy. There are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



In his teen years, George worked in logging camps with his Dad, then ran away and joined the carnival, travelling across Canada. He returned home to Vancouver and started work at Auto Marine Electric for the next 37 years. He worked in Vancouver, Kelowna and Kamloops. He left AME at 58 and did handyman jobs for several years. At 65, he went to work at Westsyde Home Hardware which he greatly enjoyed. He retired at age 78, though if his legs would have let him he would have continued working forever!



George was a hard worker and kept busy building and maintaining his much loved home on the river on Dairy Road for 33 years. When he wasn't working on the house or yard he enjoyed drinking beer in his man cave overlooking the river watching the hummingbirds and other wildlife. Many beers were drank over the years with friends and neighbours, especially John! George also loved Harleys and was the proud owner of one for four years till he sold it to buy a tractor lawn mower to cut his acre of grass. He never forgot his motorcycle trip to Sturgis, Dakota in 1981. As his mobility issues worsened, we had to downsize and moved to Oakhills. For his last few years, he enjoyed sitting in his smoking porch and waving at the dog walkers as they went by. He especially enjoyed his almost daily visits from neighbour Peter and his dog Gus. There was always a biscuit for Gus! Inside he enjoyed watching tv with our cat Cece sitting on his lap.



The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.



