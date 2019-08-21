Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Lee Mitchell. View Sign Obituary

Georgia Lee Mitchell passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 at the age of 91 years at Gemstone Care Centre, Kamloops, BC.



Born February 13, 1928 in Hollywood, California, she was raised in Charleswood, Manitoba with her father Archie and step-mother Florence. It was there she learned her hairdressing skills.



Georgia met and married Jack Mitchell in 1948 and four children soon followed. She taught preschool, was a fabulous seamstress and an amazing cook in those days.



Jack and Georgia settled in Regina, Saskatchewan, for several years and there she made many lifelong friends with her involvement in Kinettes, Girl Guides, golf and curling. She loved to entertain and loved the banjo. In 1968, Georgie moved to Kamloops and worked in the retail and hotel industries as well as continuing with her hairdressing. She was a long-time member of Kamloops Golf and Country Club and made many close friends there. 1988 took Georgie to Phoenix, Arizona where she worked at Van's Golf Shop, golfed, danced and enjoyed entertaining with her Sun Lakes friends.



Like a true snowbird, Georgie returned to Kamloops every summer until 2012, when she moved back full time to be closer to her extended family.



Georgie was a lively, warm, outgoing and fun presence in any gathering. Also a caring and loving mother and friend. She will not be forgotten.



Georgia is survived by her four children Doug (Lee), Lee (Harold), Jill and Dave, (Lea), grandchildren Sean, Heidi, Ryan, Alexis, Nicola, Danya and Liam, great-grandchildren Tobiah, Avah, Quinn, Lewes and Freya.



Thank you to the staff at Gemstone Care Centre, especially those in Jade, who showed tremendous care and kindness to Georgie.

