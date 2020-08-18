It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgianna Olive (Griffith) MacKenzie, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandma, great grandma, aunt and very special friend. Georgie passed away on August 7, 2020 at the age of 80.
She was born in Edmonton, AB on November 25,1939. Georgie's childhood was spent in Flatbush, AB. After many moves within BC she graduated in Chilliwack with her eye on Wes, her high school sweetheart, who she married October 10, 1959. They lived in Chilliwack, Sacramento, CA back to Sardis, spending a short time at Neds Creek ranch in Pritchard before a final move to Chase where they resided for the past 50 years. Chase residents will fondly remember her from working at McLeods Hardware and at Doctor Vagyi's office for many years. She enjoyed and made many friendships riding her horse Dan, playing baseball, hockey, curling and bowling. Mom was an enthusiastic supporter of activities for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of her church, enjoying the fellowship and many friendships created there. As a member of the Chase quilting club she made many, many quilts for family, friends and charity. She was very hard working, dedicated and loved by all. She loved to give and receive hugs and had an infectious laugh. Mom was a very caring, generous and giving lady, helping out wherever and whenever she could.
Georgie is lovingly remembered by her husband Wes, four children Tom (Denise) MacKenzie, Bruce (Debbie) MacKenzie, Kelly (Rod) Allen, Cathy (Jayson) Stewart; sisters Nancy Kurta, Winnie (Roy) Chadsey, sister-in-law Lila (Donnie) Maynard; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren Jesse (Courtney) Carter and Emma MacKenzie, Cody MacKenzie, Mike MacKenzie, Murray (Stacey) Neaveh and Braxton MacKenzie, Tyler (Bryce) Hannah and Summer Marshall, Cody (Kirsten) Liam Marshall, Alison (Chris) Mikhayla, Tanner and Noah Fieguth, Tyler (Kaily) Weston and Oaklynn Allen, Cyle (Erika) Hazel Stewart, Colby (Courtney) Stewart and Jaylene Stewart.
Georgie was predeceased by her parents Andy Griffith and Bernice Reid, brother Thomas, grandson Dustin MacKenzie, great-granddaughter Macy June Stewart, brother-in-law Len Kurta and sister-in-law Lil Scott.
The family would like to thank everyone who kindly contributed and supported Georgie, Wes and family.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Mustard Seed Outreach Center, 181 Victoria Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 5L7 in memory of Mom.
Service details will be decided at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com