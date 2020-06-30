It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Gerald Phillip Abrey, aged 62, on June 4, 2020 at his home in Logan Lake, BC. He will be greatly missed for his calm demeanour and his kindness and concern for others.



Gerald is survived by his two children Robin McIntosh (with husband Matthew), Autumn Abrey-Johnston (with husband Adam) and his longtime partner Sandra Abrey as well as three grandchildren Mackenzie McIntosh and Phoenix and Everest Johnston.



Predeceased by parents Alfred Harold Abrey and Josephine Abrey (Paczkowski) and sister Rosanne Lederhaus (Gary).



He is survived by his step-mother Lorraine, sister Connie Abrey (Ross Taylor), brothers Cameron Abrey (Darla), Brian Iftody and Michael Iftody (Bonnie) several nieces and nephews and finally his dog Suzie-Q.



Gerald was born in Grandview, Manitoba to Alfred and Josephine on November 6, 1957. He grew up on a farm and later in the town of Grandview before setting out as a young adult to live in British Columbia. He soon started a family and raised his two wonderful daughters. Gerald was a devoted father who worked incredibly hard to give his girls a better life.



He was employed for 35 years at Highland Valley Copper prior to his recent retirement. During his retirement, Gerald enjoyed the peace and quiet of travelling in his RV and appreciating the great outdoors, model trains, and spending time with his family.



Due to Gerald's wish to stay private and family-orientated, there will be no memorial service at this time. The family of Gerald wish to extend our deepest and sincere thanks to all those who had the privilege of knowing him and who expressed condolences on his passing.

