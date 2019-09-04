1965 - 2019
With great sadness we announce the passing away of our beloved brother, Gerry. Gerry loved life and was a loving husband to wife Elma and father to son Amado, and his larger family and friends. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Gerry had a passion for reading and writing, and enjoyed Bible stories and verses in his spare time. He was an active member of El Shaddai, the Fil-Can Association and a highly respected officer. His creative mind always came up with good ideas. Gerry was known for his infectious smile, gentleness, humble heart, generous nature and compassionate spirit.
Prayers will be recited on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 635 Tranquille Rd., Kamloops.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive. Celebrant, Father Vijay Martin OCD.
