Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerry Divina Ancheta. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1965 - 2019



With great sadness we announce the passing away of our beloved brother, Gerry. Gerry loved life and was a loving husband to wife Elma and father to son Amado, and his larger family and friends. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Gerry had a passion for reading and writing, and enjoyed Bible stories and verses in his spare time. He was an active member of El Shaddai, the Fil-Can Association and a highly respected officer. His creative mind always came up with good ideas. Gerry was known for his infectious smile, gentleness, humble heart, generous nature and compassionate spirit.



Prayers will be recited on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 635 Tranquille Rd., Kamloops.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive. Celebrant, Father Vijay Martin OCD.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home. 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com 1965 - 2019With great sadness we announce the passing away of our beloved brother, Gerry. Gerry loved life and was a loving husband to wife Elma and father to son Amado, and his larger family and friends. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Gerry had a passion for reading and writing, and enjoyed Bible stories and verses in his spare time. He was an active member of El Shaddai, the Fil-Can Association and a highly respected officer. His creative mind always came up with good ideas. Gerry was known for his infectious smile, gentleness, humble heart, generous nature and compassionate spirit.Prayers will be recited on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 635 Tranquille Rd., Kamloops.The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive. Celebrant, Father Vijay Martin OCD.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home. 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close