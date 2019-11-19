Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerry Mathieson. View Sign Obituary

September 30, 1955 – November 11, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald "Gerry" William Mathieson of Kamloops, BC on November 11, 2019 at 64 years of age. Gerry is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Mathieson, daughters Laura Hamilton of Spruce Grove, AB and Dayna Mathieson of Vancouver, BC, his mother Mary Mathieson of Chase, BC, grandchildren AJ Hamilton and Destiny Hamilton, his brother Norman Mathieson and sister Leslie (Myles) Downey. Also left to cherish his memory are nephews Bill, Michael and Steven Mathieson, Sean, Brian and Daryl Downey, Kevin and Jerad Lutz. Gerry was predeceased by his father William "Bill" Mathieson, and sister Barbara Mathieson.



Gerry was born in Vancouver and grew up on the outskirts of Port Coquitlam. He was the third of four children, with an older brother and sister and a younger sister.



Gerry's career with CP Rail began at the age of seventeen, as a labourer in the diesel shops. He soon moved to the running trades, working as a switchman and conductor, before taking training as a locomotive engineer. He worked out of Port Coquitlam until 1995, when he transferred to Kamloops.



Gerry had two daughters: Laura and Dayna. Gerry and Cheryl were married in 1989. They moved to Kamloops in 1995 with baby Dayna. In earlier years, Gerry enjoyed hunting with many of his co-workers and loved camping. He was a very private person, yet conversely, he was outgoing. He was proud of his house and his yard and everyone was welcome there. He was a good cook and enjoyed feeding people. He had a somewhat warped sense of humour.



Gerry's retirement was short-lived. His health deteriorated rapidly over the past two years. His devoted companion for the last several years was his cockapoo Barley, who passed away shortly before Gerry. Barley was his reason to get out of the house and to keep moving.



We will miss you, Gerry.



