It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Maka and Nani - Gian Kaur Heer. Gian is survived by her children Andy, Sukhminder (Johnny), Rajminder (Shailven), and her grandchildren Gjalen, Jayse, Raiya, Jaanev and Aaviana.



Gian was born on June 30, 1938 in the village of Soona in Punjab, India. She immigrated to Canada in 1973 settling in Kamloops to make her new home. She was married to (late) Hajura Singh Heer and together they raised their three children devoting all of her time to family. The most enjoyable and fulfilling part of Gian's life were watching her grandkids eat, play and grow. She was a hard worker and had a passion for cooking. She cooked in the service to others during most of her life whether it was at the local Sikh Temple, or making samosas and pakoras at the annual Canada Day festivities or the many weddings where she volunteered making the most delicious homemade Indian sweets.



Gian will always be remembered as a selfless and caring lady who put others first. She lives within us through her values, unconditional love and the courage to always fight. Her resilience to emerge stronger regardless of the circumstances will never be forgotten.



Mom, we will hold you close within our hearts where you will always remain. Your love will continue to light the way and guide us for all the days ahead, until we see you again.



Gian's life will be celebrated in a service at 1:30 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Schoening Funeral Home, 513 Seymour St., Kamloops.



