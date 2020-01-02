Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Joseph Young. View Sign Obituary

December 15, 1923 – December 28, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather.



Gilbert passed away peacefully at the Overlander Care Centre in Kamloops, BC on December 28, 2019.



Gilbert was born in Cache Bay, Ontario on December 15, 1923. He was the oldest of two children born to Arthur and Marie Young.

Gilbert was predeceased by his father Arthur Young and his mother Marie Young.



Gilbert is survived by his brother Orel Young and his nephew Douglas Young of Barrie, Ontario, his sons Gilbert (Wanda) Young of Grande Prairie, AB and Bill Weigle of Sault Saint Marie, Ontario. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jesse and Taylor, Carey (Randy), Teresa (Robert), Lori (Jeff), Dana (Jeremy) and Erin (Tom). He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



Gilbert enlisted into the army in 1943 at the age of 19 years. He served as a paratrooper until his discharge in July 1945, after being wounded.



After returning home, Gilbert decided to travel west to experience new adventures.



His travels took him to Prince George, BC where he remained for 10 years. He next adventure took him to Vancouver, BC where he remained until his retirement.



Gilbert moved to Logan Lake, BC in 1986, where he resided with his common-law wife Margo McAnsch until her passing in 2012. In 2014, Gilbert made the decision to move to Kamloops, BC where he resided until his passing.



Gilbert, also known as Gib to many, will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His kindness and humour touched many lives.



As per his wishes, there will not be a service, but a celebration of life will be held in Logan Lake, BC at a later date.



If so desired, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice in Gilbert's honour.



