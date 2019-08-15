February 20, 1943 – August 6, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gisela Hofer on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Gisela had her family by her side in her final days and with grace and dignity, a reflection of the true lady she was, she passed peacefully.
Gisela was born on February 20, 1943 in Karzig, Germany to Karl and Kathe Kossan. She was the youngest of five children and spent her childhood and her teenage years in Germany before immigrating to Canada in 1964.
On arrival in Canada, Gisela moved to Cache Creek, BC and here she met and married her husband of 51 years Herbert. Herb and Gisela were blessed with their only child Michael a few years later.
Gisela and Herb owned the local delicatessen in Cache Creek which they operated for several years before retiring. Travelling was also a passion of theirs and they travelled to many locations around the world. Later on they would take road trips and explore the back country. Gisela loved being outdoors and she enjoyed downhill skiing, curling and golfing. She also liked to dance and could often be seen twirling around the dance floor on the arm of Herb.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister Elfriede Brezina, brother Hans Kossan, sister-in-law Christine Nemetz, nieces Christine, Susie, Patricia and their families and nephews Norman, Robert, John and their families. Gisela was predeceased by her parents, sister Erika, brother Karl Heinz, husband Herbert and son Michael.
The family would like to thank the staff at RIH and the volunteers, counsellors, nursing staff and doctors at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House for their care and compassion.
As per Gisela's request there will be no formal service.
Prosit Gisela and Auf Wiedersehen, Wir Lieben Dich
Condolences may be expressed at
www.firstmemorialkamloops.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 15, 2019