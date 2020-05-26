It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Giulia Torchia.
Giulia was born in Amato, Cantanzaro, Italia to Concetta and Antonio Mazzei. In November of 1957 she immigrated to Canada with her mother, two sisters and her brother. Her older sister and family followed in 1958. They all joined her father who was working in Kamloops at the time.
Immigrating to Canada meant working hard planting tomatoes on the reserve and washing dishes at the Plaza Hotel. In 1959, she was reunited with her fiance Luigi Torchia when he arrived in Canada. They were married later that year on September 12. Soon after, their daughter Anna, was born, followed by their daughter Concettina five years later. Giulia continued her hard work pressing laundry, first with Whiteway Laundry and then with Tranquille School.
She was later blessed with four granddaughters, two grandsons, and four great-grandchildren.
Giulia and Luigi played an important role in sponsoring numerous family members to immigrate to Canda from Italy.
Giulia enjoyed making homemade sausages, gardening, canning, baking, doing word searches, as well as watching game shows and faithfully attending mass every Sunday. She loved cooking Sunday dinners for her family by making her delicious pasta, meatballs and stuffed eggplants. Nothing made Giulia happier than visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her father Antonio, mother Concetta, brother Giuliano, twin sisters Margherita and Elena, sister Isabella and grandson Adam.
She is survived by her husband Luigi Torchia; daughters Anna (Nito) Scalise and Tina (Stephan) Rebs; granddaughters Mariette Scalise, Julie (Martin) Tuba, Antonietta (Peter) Mercuri, Gina Scalise (Kuda Gwandekwande); grandson Paul Rebs; great-grandchildren Giovanna and Nito Mercuri and Bowen and Paxton Tuba; also survived by her sisters Angela Masi, Mirella Martino and brother Joe (Pina) Mazzei. She will also be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in both Canada, Italy and Argentina.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Weimer for her special care and support. We would also like to thank Dr. Conley, Dr. Scobie, Dr. Casilla and the staff at the Kidney Clinic for their dedicated care and support.
Prayers and Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Perpetual Help Parish for the immediate family due to the Covid restrictions. However, we do ask those who knew Giulia to keep her and the family in their prayers and remember her for the great and loving person she was.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Giulia's honour to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.
We strongly encourage friends and family that cannot attend the service to send condolences, notes and love to the family by visiting www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Arrangements entrusted to Schoening Funeral Home
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.