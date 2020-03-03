Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Giuseppe "Joe" Innocenti. View Sign Obituary

With deep sorrow we announce the passing of Joe on February 26, 2020 at 88 years of age, leaving behind his devoted wife Silvana of 58 years, two daughters Laurie (Jaxon, Kyle) and Anna (Ted Desireau).



Joe was a strong, resilient man who was always active and kept himself in great shape. He enjoyed making his wine, working outside in the yard, biking, singing, socializing with friends and spending time with his family. All who knew him have memories to cherish and will be in our hearts forever.



Joe had a lengthy stay at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice and the family would like to thank all the amazing people who opened their hearts and took wonderful care of him. He was comfortable, at peace and considered you all as "his friends", GOD BLESS YOU, our family is forever grateful.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Church, 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, in his honour.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S. Kamloops, BC. V2E 2S9.



Arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation and Funeral Services.



