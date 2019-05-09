Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Giuseppe (Joe) Dimora. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Giuseppe Dimora announce the passing of a beloved husband, father and nonno on May 4, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Giuseppe will be forever remembered by his wife of 63 years Teresa, his sons Pat (Carla), John (Linda) and their children Dina and Ryan, Vince (Cari) and their children Katie and Jenny, Nick and his children Joey and Jadelynn and daughter Sina (Paolo) and their children Jordan and Kailey. Also left to mourn his passing are his brother Vincenzo Dimora of Siracusa, Italy, his sister Franca (Joe) of Chicago, Illinois, his sister-in-law Anna Dimora of Siculiana, Italy, his sister-in-law Rosa Gagliano of Kamloops, his sister-in law Verene Gagliano of Coquitlam and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Giuseppe was born in Siculiana, Italy on September 18, 1928 and immigrated to Canada in April of 1955 settling in Vancouver, BC. He married Teresa Gagliano on July 30, 1955. Giuseppe was an enterprising young man and he started his own contracting business to support his family. In 1972, he moved his family to Kamloops where he continued his contracting business. In 1975, he started a new career with the then, Inland Natural Gas (Fortis BC) where he continued to work as a warehouse manager until 1990.



Family was the most important thing in his life and he instilled strong family values in his children. He enjoyed family gatherings where songs were sung, stories were told and laughter was plenty. He had a great sense of humour and enjoyed camping, travelling and spending hours on the computer furthering his education by taking numerous on-line courses. He loved music and taught himself how to play the organ and enjoyed playing for his family. He was also a masterful cabinet and furniture maker. Although he faced many challenges over the last 30 years, he lived life to the fullest and our lives will be forever touched by his gentle soul.



Prayers for Giuseppe will be recited in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Paul Simms in the Church, Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 11:00 am with interment following in the Hillside Mausoleum.



Published in Kamloops This Week on May 9, 2019

