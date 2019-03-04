Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gizella Ugrai. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Gizella Ugrai

May 18, 1929 – February 16, 2019



Gizella was born in Hungary in 1929 and died peacefully on February 16, 2019 at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home in Kamloops at the age of 89.



She was surrounded by her family. She is survived by her three daughters Elizabeth (Wilm), Gizella (Markos), Tereza (Markos), her grandchildren Melissa, Kim and Sara in Kamloops. Great-grandchildren Bradly, Luke, Colten and Landon in Kamloops and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Hungary.



Gizella came to Canada in 1956. She loved crocheting and her passion was gardening. She loved flowers especially roses. She was also famous for her cooking that she loved to do.



She will be truly missed, we loved her so much. The family would like to thank Kamloops Hospice for all their wonderful help.



