May 30, 1919 - February 21, 2019



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gladys Hackett at the age of 99. She is survived by her four sons, Hank (Eileen) in Kamloops, Robert (Carolyn) in Saskatoon, Richard in Coquitlam, John (Linda) in Saskatoon, as well as seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey of 67 years in 2009, her grandson David in 2006, her daughter-in-law Gail in 1972 and her eight siblings.



Gladys was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan on the family homestead as a tiny "preemie" and spent her early years there. At the age of 16, she moved to Vancouver working at Pauline Johnson Chocolates, then during WWII she worked at Boeing Aircraft, building wings for the DC3 as a rivet girl and where she met her future husband Geoffrey. They were married in 1942, living many years at Eagle Harbour on the beautiful BC coastline then moving to Burnaby in 1950 where they raised their family.



Mom worked at Kelly Douglas for many years in Burnaby. After retirement, they moved to their summer cottage at Kawkawa Lake near Hope where they had spent so many happy years with family and friends. They moved into Chilliwack in later years, spending time with family and friends and also travelling south to Mesa, Arizona for the winter months. She moved to Kamloops a little over a year ago.



Gladys often said she lived for sports as she loved swimming, baseball and bowling in her earlier years, (having trophies all over the house!) and watching baseball, hockey, golf and football on TV as an avid fan in later years.



She loved gardening, having large vegetable plots as well as beautiful flower beds which kept her busy. She always had home canned fruits and jams on hand to share with others.



Gladys enjoyed knitting and kept the family in beautifully knitted sweaters and touques over the years. She always had lovely knitted outfits ready for the new babies as they arrived in her family. Then lovely, warm sweaters were received by grandchildren for birthdays and Christmas gifts over the years as they grew older. She was a wonderful cook and always had a pot of tea ready for anyone who dropped in, along with her cookies, tarts, cakes and pies. She loved having family or friends come by and always had those great home-cooked meals ready.



Her greatest love was always her family, spending time with them, playing cards and games or sitting around the campfire. She loved to go shopping and enjoyed some casino time as well where she always came out ahead!



We would like to thank the staff at Kamloops Seniors Village for their special care and kindness during her stay there. As well, our grateful thanks to the wonderful healthcare workers on 6 North at Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital for taking such great care of Gladys during her final days.



