February 1, 1952 – September 29, 2019
After a three-year battle with cancer, Glen quietly passed away at Royal Inland Hospital.
Born in Saskatoon, SK, Glen moved to BC when he was young. He was married for 47 years to the love of his life Wanda. Glen was predeceased by his mom Elsie and dad Mel, as well as nephews Bryce and Steven.
Glen is survived by his wife Wanda, son Carey (Renae), five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five brothers and their families, as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Glen was a gentle soul, well loved, always smiling and willing to help everyone. His grandkids and great-grandkids were the world to him. Glen loved camping in the Shuswap, swimming, biking and walking.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Glen's memory to the SPCA.
Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 10, 2019