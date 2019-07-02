CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Please join our family as we celebrate the life and legacy of Glen Jardine.
This will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Kamloops United Church, 4th and St. Paul St., Kamloops.
Glen was blessed to be of service to many during his decades of proudly operating his family business.
We invite all who were witness to his kindness, authenticity and most importantly, his big smile.
Following the celebration of life, we invite you to join us for a light lunch and an opportunity to share memories
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 2, 2019