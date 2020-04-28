Glenda Marie Colville (née Hickling) passed away unexpectedly at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on April 17, 2020.
Glenda was born in Quesnel, BC on March 31, 1949. She is survived by her son Charles (Sue), grandchildren Gavin, Alexa and Mya all of Savona, daughter-in-law, Reshawn and grandaughter Nicola of Edmonton, brother John of Kelowna and sister Doris of Vernon.
Glenda was predeceased by her husband Fred, her son Neal and her brother David.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Royal Inland Hospital ER, ICU, Renal Unit and 7-North for their care and support.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Savona Memorial Cemetery. If you wish to attend the service please be respectful of social distancing. A Memorial Tea and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, phone 1-877-287-3533 or www.jdrf.ca/donate in memory of Glenda would be appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed at:
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020