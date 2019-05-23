Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Goldie Willomena (Serack) Nahorney. View Sign Obituary

"Be bold, colourful, and daring. Paint what moves you and don't be surprised if others get the message." Goldie Nahorney, lovingly known to her family as "Nan", laid down her paint brush forever on May 11, 2019 in Kamloops, British Columbia



Goldie was born on August 29, 1927 in Perdue, Saskatchewan. She moved to BC in her late teens and then returned home and married John Benjamin (Benny) Bjerke in June 1946. Out of that love were born Eldon Bennard and Laverne (Sophie) Dorothy. Goldie, Benny and the children would return to BC in 1955 until Benny's death in November 1976.



Fate would call Goldie back to Saskatchewan where she met and married William (Bill) Nahorney in September 1979. The love of BC kept pulling her back and the two of them would live in Vancouver, Likely and Kamloops while enjoying many long vacations through North and Central America. That was until Bill's passing in 2010.



Painting was Nan's passion which she did professionally since 1968. She won several Jurors', Peoples and Artists Choice Awards. She spent twenty years travelling through North and Central America and studied pastels and oils with noted Mazatlan artist Guillermo Kelly for six months each year. Nan was a member of the Kamloops Art Gallery, the Community Arts Council of Kamloops, K.W.M.A. and the Federation of Canadian Artists where she received her Active Status in 2003. She had several independent shows with her paintings appearing in the United Kingdom, United States and Mexico.



To her family Nan was always full of fun and taught us how to embrace life to the fullest.



Goldie is survived by Eldon (Joyce) and Sophie as well as two grandchildren Erin (Doug) and Leif (Lesley) and her precious boy, her great-grandchild Brayden.



In keeping with Goldie's wishes there will be no funeral service. On the first day of summer please join the family in raising a glass of mimosa in her memory.



"May the heavens above be painted with her rainbows of colour for all to see."



Condolences may be sent to the family at "Be bold, colourful, and daring. Paint what moves you and don't be surprised if others get the message." Goldie Nahorney, lovingly known to her family as "Nan", laid down her paint brush forever on May 11, 2019 in Kamloops, British ColumbiaGoldie was born on August 29, 1927 in Perdue, Saskatchewan. She moved to BC in her late teens and then returned home and married John Benjamin (Benny) Bjerke in June 1946. Out of that love were born Eldon Bennard and Laverne (Sophie) Dorothy. Goldie, Benny and the children would return to BC in 1955 until Benny's death in November 1976.Fate would call Goldie back to Saskatchewan where she met and married William (Bill) Nahorney in September 1979. The love of BC kept pulling her back and the two of them would live in Vancouver, Likely and Kamloops while enjoying many long vacations through North and Central America. That was until Bill's passing in 2010.Painting was Nan's passion which she did professionally since 1968. She won several Jurors', Peoples and Artists Choice Awards. She spent twenty years travelling through North and Central America and studied pastels and oils with noted Mazatlan artist Guillermo Kelly for six months each year. Nan was a member of the Kamloops Art Gallery, the Community Arts Council of Kamloops, K.W.M.A. and the Federation of Canadian Artists where she received her Active Status in 2003. She had several independent shows with her paintings appearing in the United Kingdom, United States and Mexico.To her family Nan was always full of fun and taught us how to embrace life to the fullest.Goldie is survived by Eldon (Joyce) and Sophie as well as two grandchildren Erin (Doug) and Leif (Lesley) and her precious boy, her great-grandchild Brayden.In keeping with Goldie's wishes there will be no funeral service. On the first day of summer please join the family in raising a glass of mimosa in her memory."May the heavens above be painted with her rainbows of colour for all to see."Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close