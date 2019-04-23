Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Bregoliss. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

May 11, 1922 – April 22, 2019



Mr. Gordon Arthur Bregoliss died peacefully at Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 96 years.



He is survived by his wife Bea and his children Rita Wakely of Abbotsford, David Bregoliss (Bonnie) of Kamloops, Joan Vitovec of Kamloops, Mark Bregoliss of Kamloops, Audry O'Donovan (Bill) of Kamloops, Paul Bregoliss (Lori) of Kamloops, his thirteen grandchildren Michael Wakely (Leah), Mark Wakely, Ann-Marie Wakely, Nicole St. Laurent (Drew), Patrick O'Donovan (Heather), Richard Bregoliss (Kat), Tim O'Donovan (Darcie), Sarah Bregoliss (Stefan), Sinéad O'Donovan (Matt), Michael Bregoliss, Ryan Bregoliss (Allison), Thomas Vitovec and Sam Bregoliss, his six great-grandchildren Wyatt, Beckett, Riley, Landyn, Mari, Liam and numerous nieces and nephew who loved their uncle Gordon.



He was predeceased by his parents Ernesto and Wilhelmina Bregoliss, his brother Ron (Thelma), his sister June Koch (Tom) and his son-in-law Jim Wakely.



Gordon was born on May 11, 1922 in Revelstoke, but after two weeks, he moved home to Kamloops where he lived the rest of his life. He grew up at the corner of Victoria Street and 6th Avenue where his parents owned a grocery store. After school Gordon delivered groceries on his bike and later in his father's truck. After graduating from Kamloops Secondary School, he enlisted with the Canadian Army. He served proudly with the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery in Italy, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.



He married Bridget (Bea) Schikowski on September 26, 1951 and together raised their family of six children. A deeply faithful Catholic, he devoted much of his time to OLPH Parish and the Knights of Columbus. A community builder, he spent 12 years in civic politics, serving as a councillor with the town of North Kamloops and then with the City of Kamloops. He played a key part in the 1967 and 1973 city amalgamations. He was honoured with Freedom of the City in 1977 and was elected to the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.



He loved to play baseball and when his playing days were done, he volunteered as a coach and administrator. He discovered golf in his 60s and very much enjoyed spending his days on the golf course with his golf buddies and was always up for a game of golf. He was a longtime member of the Kamloops Golf and Country Club.



His greatest joy was his family and the big family dinners with his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. True to his Italian /Scotch heritage he enjoyed a good glass of wine and a neat glass of scotch.



We would like to thank Dr. Andrew Wynne and the staff at Ponderosa Lodge for their great care and concern for Gordon. He truly appreciated your kindness.



Prayers will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, on Monday, April 29, 2019 at OLPH Church, 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops. Reception to follow for family and friends at the OLPH Parish Centre.



Should friends so desire and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice as Gordon supported many charities.



www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

