We regret to announce the recent passing of Gordon Cooper on June 25, 2020 at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice in Kamloops.
He joins his recently departed wife, Lavenia Cooper after just 6 weeks without her. He took great care of her up until his illness and we're comforted by the fact that they're together again.
He leaves to mourn his three children; Bob (Brenda) Cooper of Kamloops, Sharlene (Bernie) Cooper of Kamloops and David (Diane) Cooper of Vancouver, his grandchildren: Jesse, Alicia, Kali, Sara, Patience, Legend, Honestii, Love and Knight and his great-grandchildren: Jaxon, Story, Kai, Mia and Tia. Sadly, he won't get to meet his newest one which is due in November. He also leaves his younger brother Gerald Cooper of Nanaimo.
He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Berdina and his brothers Eric and Don.
Gordon was born in Newfoundland August 12, 1932 to Leslie and Susannah Cooper. He married Lavenia Pelley on July 3, 1959 and they would have just celebrated their 61st Anniversary. Gordon went to school in Stephenville to become a millwright and in 1972 moved his family to Williams Lake, BC to provide a better future. Starting work at the mill and quickly getting a Job at Gibraltar Mines. He moved the family to Fort Nelson in 1977 and then, a year later, settled in Kamloops where he worked at Afton Mines on and off until his retirement.
After their retirement they drove their fifth wheel across Canada to Newfoundland to visit family. They enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with the grandkids. They made many memories and had lots of adventures with them. He allowed the girls to do his hair even though he had very little. He always had time for them and was the best "papa" to them all.
He was a hard-working man and that didn't stop after retirement as he was always busy doing some sort of home improvement, outdoor building, painting, walking etc. Even when his health failed, he still tried to get up and go!
Service to follow when restrictions allow for larger gatherings. Please email sharlenecooper@hotmail.ca
to be notified of date.
Special thanks to the staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice for their excellent care and allowing him a breakfast of Beer and Ice Cream. Please consider donating in his name.