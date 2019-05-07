Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Dwight Bradley. View Sign Obituary

October 27, 1947 - April 23, 2019



Gordon Dwight Bradley passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 after a long fight with cancer.



Gord was born on October 27, 1947 in Welland, Ontario. He grew up in Fonthill, Ontario and became one of the first members of the Road Lions Car Club. He attended EL Crossley High School and completed grade 10. At that time it was suggested that he not come back because he was "too rambunctious".



Gord had numerous jobs in the Niagara region. His first job being a TV Guide delivery boy. He worked at a concrete block plant, steel mill and paper mill. After moving to BC, Gord worked for 36 years at the Weyerhaeuser and then Domtar pulp mill.



While still in Ontario, Gord married and is survived by his ex-wife and three children Shannon, Shelley and Brandon, as well as ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Gord is also survived by Krista his wife of twenty-one years and his "good friend" Jack the dog. Gord and Krista enjoyed doing anything and everything together. They completed two bucket lists over their twenty-one years of marriage.



Gord was well known in the car community. He had contacts in BC, Alberta, Ontario and some of the United States. His knowledge of the history of the auto industry and of Ford vehicles was appreciated by many.



His motto of "Safety first" was known both at work and play. He is remembered as "one of a kind", "amazing and kind-hearted", a "total gear head" and an "all round cool car guy", a "mentor" and a "friend".



Thank you Dr. T. Smiley for your caring and understanding through many years. Thank you Dr. C. Barnard for your sincere support during the last few weeks. Thank you Drake Cremation and Funeral Services. Thank you family and friends for your visits and support.



