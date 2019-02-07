Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Henry Frederick Haines. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather Gordon Henry Frederick Haines ("Gord") at the age of 76.



Gord is survived by his beloved wife Barbara Haines and her son Michael Derkacz, his brothers Laury (Laura) Haines and Terry (Wendy) Haines, his sons Derek (Elaine) Haines and Mike (Lisa) Haines. Gord also has many grandchildren who will miss him, Courtney (Willie) Sheard, Alyssa (Mitch) Haines, Samantha Logan-Haines, Jacob Haines, Adam Haines, Angelika Barnes, Amaris Haines and in addition to many other friends and family.



Gord was predeceased by his parents Firman Edward Haines who died in 2001 and Lucy Elizabeth Haines (née Henderson) who died in 1997.



Gord was born in 1942 and grew up on a farm on Holt Street in Brocklehurst. It was growing up on the farm that he learned how to work hard, which he applied to his entire life. Gord told stories of hitching rides on trains as a teen to go to Lytton to play pool and enjoy the odd beverage. Gord as a young man attained his refrigeration ticket and then returned to Kamloops. It was not too long thereafter that Gord started to work as an electrician in Kamloops. He built a house on Holt Street just down the street from the old family farmhouse and from his parents. This is the house where his sons grew up. Anyone who worked with, or knew Gord, would remember him for his sense of humour, telling jokes or laughing with them. Some will remember his silver Ford work truck with his matching homemade silver metal canopy.



Gord could fix just about anything, whether it was metal or wood, small motors or large, he enjoyed these projects all of his life. He was able to create anything, he built dune buggies, peddle go carts, a hydraulic wood splitter and many more items from numerous parts and materials that he collected over the years. Gord retired from being an electrician, but never shied away from hard work. In the shadow of his grandparents original property where Whitecroft village now sits, Gord and Barb built a 94+ acre farm on Upper Louis Creek. Gord constructed a log home, hay barn, 60 ft implement shed and miles of fences over the last 20 years. His strong love of the land and animals was passed along to everyone who visited, especially the grand children who all loved their chores with Grandpa and playing in the hay barn. Gord and Barb would still come to town for Blazer games, but there was always something to do on the farm, whether it was clearing land, haying, building or managing animals.



Gord loved hunting, fishing, and camping. Gord enjoyed travelling with Barb and of course spending time with friends and family always having lots of stores to tell. When Gord was a younger man he played hockey and fastball for local Kamloops teams. Gord enjoyed watching hockey games of his grandsons and was a season ticket holder of the Kamloops Chiefs, Kamloops Junior Oilers and Kamloops Blazers.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Heffley Creek Community Hall on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm.



