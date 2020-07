Gordon passed away at Pine Grove Care Center at the age of 66 years.Predeceased by his wife Brenda in 2019. Gordon is survived by his brothers Gerry and Neil, sisters Sharon, Elva, and Bonny and one half-brother Ken.Special thanks to the staff of Pine Grove Care Center for their loving care.A Zoom memorial will be held at a later date; email mekmerc@telus.net for more information.Condolences may be expressed tothe family from www.myalternatives.ca