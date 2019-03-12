Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Kelly Rowland. View Sign

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Gordon Kelly Rowland in Kamloops on March 5, 2019.



Kelly was born on February 26, 1931 the only son of Helen and Walter Rowland in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. He married Shirley in 1950 in North Battleford. They had three children - Jeff (Carolyn), Mary (Gerry) and John (Cynthia). Kelly had four grandchildren Chris (Sonya) Rowland, Alexis (Ryan) Gunderson, Kelsey Peppler and Sarah Rowland. Kelly was very proud of his grandchildren and he enjoyed a loving relationship with all of them.



Upon graduating from high school, Kelly worked for CN Railway for 15 years. He started in the freight sheds. They moved to Biggar where Kelly continued to work for CN and he became a brakeman.



When his family moved to Kindersley in 1964 he took a brief hiatus from railroading, when he purchased and operated "Kelly Agencies Insurance". In 1967, his family moved to Prince George. He pursued a number of jobs before returning to the job he really loved, railroading. He began his illustrious career with BC Rail, transferring to Fort St. John and North Vancouver, working his way up to becoming the Assistant Manager of Operations before his retirement in 1990.



Upon retirement Kelly and Shirley began their Shuswap adventure in Blind Bay, Sorrento. Next they re-located to Chase before finally settling in Kamloops.



Kelly found himself back on the rails once again when he began volunteering with the "Wildlife Express" at the B.C. Wildlife Park.



Kelly's greatest satisfaction in life was being with family, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of his life and he of theirs. He was a gentleman who will always be remembered for his big heart, his kindness and generosity.



Family and friends will remember him fondly as the ultimate storyteller. He had endless stories of his formative years in North Battleford, tales of family, and of course a broad history his railroad days.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Wynne for his kindness and understanding. They especially want to thank the staff at Pine Grove Manor whose care and compassion are unsurpassed. They truly are 'Angels'.



There will be no service at Kelly's request. A family gathering will take place in early summer.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelly's memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Gordon Kelly Rowland in Kamloops on March 5, 2019.Kelly was born on February 26, 1931 the only son of Helen and Walter Rowland in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. He married Shirley in 1950 in North Battleford. They had three children - Jeff (Carolyn), Mary (Gerry) and John (Cynthia). Kelly had four grandchildren Chris (Sonya) Rowland, Alexis (Ryan) Gunderson, Kelsey Peppler and Sarah Rowland. Kelly was very proud of his grandchildren and he enjoyed a loving relationship with all of them.Upon graduating from high school, Kelly worked for CN Railway for 15 years. He started in the freight sheds. They moved to Biggar where Kelly continued to work for CN and he became a brakeman.When his family moved to Kindersley in 1964 he took a brief hiatus from railroading, when he purchased and operated "Kelly Agencies Insurance". In 1967, his family moved to Prince George. He pursued a number of jobs before returning to the job he really loved, railroading. He began his illustrious career with BC Rail, transferring to Fort St. John and North Vancouver, working his way up to becoming the Assistant Manager of Operations before his retirement in 1990.Upon retirement Kelly and Shirley began their Shuswap adventure in Blind Bay, Sorrento. Next they re-located to Chase before finally settling in Kamloops.Kelly found himself back on the rails once again when he began volunteering with the "Wildlife Express" at the B.C. Wildlife Park.Kelly's greatest satisfaction in life was being with family, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of his life and he of theirs. He was a gentleman who will always be remembered for his big heart, his kindness and generosity.Family and friends will remember him fondly as the ultimate storyteller. He had endless stories of his formative years in North Battleford, tales of family, and of course a broad history his railroad days.The family wishes to thank Dr. Wynne for his kindness and understanding. They especially want to thank the staff at Pine Grove Manor whose care and compassion are unsurpassed. They truly are 'Angels'.There will be no service at Kelly's request. A family gathering will take place in early summer.In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelly's memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close