Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon "Bud" Mabbett. View Sign

July 23, 1921 – January 19, 2019



Bud passed enjoying the spectacular views of ocean, mountains and birds from his only home since leaving Kamloops 45 years ago. Sons Roy and Bill were at his side.



Born and raised in Port Coquitlam, he joined the army at 18, fought in the Italian campaign until being severely wounded in December 1944. After 6 months of recovery, Bud worked in Boys Detention Centers, until he became a Probation Officer in 1960. He transferred to Kamloops in 1961 and worked there until 1973. Bud was very active in Lions, Rotary and minor sports. He was president of North Kamloops Minor Hockey, where he fundraised and advocated for the inclusion of all who wanted to play. He, wife Alice and the boys enjoyed camping, fishing and being outdoors in this beautiful region. They made lifelong friends and leaving was bittersweet.



Bud rose through the ranks of Correction and retired in 1983 as one of three regional correction directors on Vancouver Island.

After his working life, Bud took up antique furniture restoration, art collecting, gardening and lawn bowling. He and Alice wintered in Arizona. Volunteering their time and fundraising for the lawn bowling club, entertaining and yard saleing.



At home in Union Bay their front yard was a frequent gathering area for friends and neighbours to enjoy happy hour.



Nothing made Bud and Alice happier than family, sons Roy and Bill (Brenda), granddaughters Kelsey James (Chris), Kara Mayberry (Marty), grand-son Will Mabbett, great-granddaughters Alise and Harper James, and numerous nieces and nephews all held special spots in Bud's heart.



Bud's was a life well lived.



A celebration of life will take place in the summer.



Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the B.C. Children's Hospital would be appreciated. July 23, 1921 – January 19, 2019Bud passed enjoying the spectacular views of ocean, mountains and birds from his only home since leaving Kamloops 45 years ago. Sons Roy and Bill were at his side.Born and raised in Port Coquitlam, he joined the army at 18, fought in the Italian campaign until being severely wounded in December 1944. After 6 months of recovery, Bud worked in Boys Detention Centers, until he became a Probation Officer in 1960. He transferred to Kamloops in 1961 and worked there until 1973. Bud was very active in Lions, Rotary and minor sports. He was president of North Kamloops Minor Hockey, where he fundraised and advocated for the inclusion of all who wanted to play. He, wife Alice and the boys enjoyed camping, fishing and being outdoors in this beautiful region. They made lifelong friends and leaving was bittersweet.Bud rose through the ranks of Correction and retired in 1983 as one of three regional correction directors on Vancouver Island.After his working life, Bud took up antique furniture restoration, art collecting, gardening and lawn bowling. He and Alice wintered in Arizona. Volunteering their time and fundraising for the lawn bowling club, entertaining and yard saleing.At home in Union Bay their front yard was a frequent gathering area for friends and neighbours to enjoy happy hour.Nothing made Bud and Alice happier than family, sons Roy and Bill (Brenda), granddaughters Kelsey James (Chris), Kara Mayberry (Marty), grand-son Will Mabbett, great-granddaughters Alise and Harper James, and numerous nieces and nephews all held special spots in Bud's heart.Bud's was a life well lived.A celebration of life will take place in the summer.Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the B.C. Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close