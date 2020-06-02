It is with sincere sadness that we announce a great loss of humour, wit, and the epitome of cool with the peaceful passing of Gordon Scott McNally on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in his Kamloops home. A traveller, outdoor adventurer, collector of first edition books, and serious Jazz freak, many would describe Scott (aka "Hollywood") as the life of the party and a teller of tall tales. Throughout his 66 years, there was never any doubt when Scott McNally entered the room.
On June 9th, 1953, Scott was born to Audrey Geraldine (Hogan) McNally and Carlton Bruce McNally in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He spent his childhood years in the family-built A-frame home on Lake Superior's Crystal Beach where his love for the water and wilderness was forged. During his teenage years, he enjoyed hitch-hiking across North America with friends and exploring Australia while visiting his father and brother in Tasmania. In August 1976, he was blessed with a baby girl while working as Quartermaster on a grain ship in the St. Lawrence Seaway. Scott then opted for a job in the Thunder Bay paper mills until he could no longer fend off the lure of adventure.
In 1981, Scott packed up and moved to a land where "there are strange things done in the midnight sun": Dawson City, Yukon. Here he was employed by Parks Canada and the Heritage Branch, while also landing a once in a lifetime opportunity to work as an assistant archaeologist on the remote Herschel Island in the Beaufort Sea. Eventually, he moved to Whitehorse and began his long stint for the Yukon Government Department of Highways. During this time, Scott fell in love with Eileen Leier and their journey together began, travelling between Montreal and Whitehorse before settling in Kamloops, BC. Scott continued to work in Whitehorse part time until his early retirement in 2011 due to a cancer diagnosis, which he fought with a vengeance. Although he successfully won the battle, the aftermath of surgery and radiation significantly reduced his quality of life. Nonetheless, he continued on with his entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often, and sharing his boisterous, contagious laugh, while enjoying his many passions: spending time with his dogs, Jazz and Booker T, in the great outdoors; exploring thrift shops in search of quality, rare finds to accompany his unique sense of style; reading and writing poetry and prose; surrounding himself with music or the constant chatter of CBC radio; and, most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. Those closest to Scott know that behind his outgoing, comedic exterior, he was a passionate and sensitive soul who never missed an opportunity to express his true feelings.
Scott is predeceased by his father Bruce McNally, his sister Dauphine "Duff" (McNally) LeGallais, and other close friends and family members.
Scott leaves behind his partner of 22 years Eileen Leier, his mother Gerri McNally, his daughter Chelsea Kelly-McNally (Mike), his brother Doug McNally, his nephews and niece, many cousins, and an abundance of friends he would consider family.
Cremation has taken place, and amid the current global gathering restrictions, a celebration of Scott's life will be announced and held at a later date. In the meantime, the family would greatly appreciate the sharing of memories and stories via https://www.drakecremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.