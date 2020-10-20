On the morning of October 13, 2020 after a week with his family at his beloved Shuswap Lake home, Gordon passed peacefully in his sleep.
Gordon is predeceased by his brother Don (Jeanne) and survived by his loving wife Joan, son Richard (Tricia), daughters Christine (Fred) and Cynthia (Jonathon), grandchildren Zachary, Owen, Willem, Deyne (Shawn), Lachlan and Bennett, great-grandson Pearse, and many more dear family and friends.
Gordon was born in Vancouver to Wilfred and Florence Moffat. He attended Kitsilano High School where he excelled in athletics and the performing arts, and made many lifelong friends. Gordon began his teaching career in Port Alice in 1953 and in 1956 became principal at RCAF station Holberg where he met his future wife, Joan. Together, they taught in Fruitvale, Rock Creek, and Kamloops, where he was principal of Kay Bingham, David Thompson, and Dallas elementary schools. At each one, he shared his love of the arts, directing school productions, conducting choirs, and leading sing-a-longs on his banjo.
When administrators were removed from the BCTF in 1988, Gordon was appointed Executive Director of the BCPVPA, a position he held proudly until he retired in 2002. For the next several years, he helped bring BC curriculum to schools in China and Dubai.
Gordon loved language, keen humour, cold oysters, and single malt scotch. His fondest memories were of summers at the lake, and the relationships built with wonderful Lee Creek neighbours. But most of all, he loved his family of whom he was very proud. He will be dearly missed.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers from Interior HomeCare Solutions, Chase Home and Community Care, and Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice.
There will not be a service. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider the BC Cancer Society
or Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com