It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father, Gordon William Douglas who passed away peacefully at the Kamloops Hospice on October 1, 2020 at the age of 84.



Gord is survived by his two sons; Scott (Shannon) and Bruce (Susan), and daughter Diane (Alan), twelve grandchildren who all loved him tremendously; Nicole, Jacquilyn, Taylor, McKenzie, Connor, Karrington, Finlay, OIiver, Nick, Liam, Eliot, and Felix. Dad was predeceased by his parents Christina MacGregor and William Carter Douglas, brother Ron Douglas, and wife of 62 years, Francis Louise Douglas (née Braaten), who passed away in 2019.



Gord, born on November 10, 1935 in Calgary, Alberta was the youngest of two sons of Christina and William who raised their family in Turner Valley, Alberta. Dad met Mom in grade 4 in the small town school where they spent the next 8 years. Shortly after high school graduation, they moved to Calgary where Dad and Mom were married on September 7, 1957. They started their family in Calgary with the birth of Scott in 1962 followed by Bruce in 1964. After a short stint in Prince Rupert, Dad and Mom moved the family to Kamloops in 1970 where the family lived a good life. Daughter Diane joined the family in 1977.



Dad and Mom built a successful accounting firm together in Kamloops that allowed them to retire in their early 60s and travel to many places in their 5th wheel trailer. Retirement included golfing, fishing, travelling to Arizona, California and all over BC making many friends along the way. Much of their retirement years were devoted to their many grandchildren.



We wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Kamloops Hospice for their empathetic care and for keeping Dad comfortable in his final few days.



Due to Covid 19 we will not be having a celebration of Dad's life. If you knew Dad and wish to acknowledge his passing, please consider donating to the Kamloops Hospice Association in his name.

