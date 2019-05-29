Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Elizabeth Feist. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

August 28, 1927 – May 22, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Grace Elizabeth Feist on May 22, 2019 at Kamloops Hospice with family by her side.



Grace was predeceased by her husband of 67 years Ben Feist. Grace was a beloved mother to daughters Debra (Barry), Darlene and sons Dale (Wendy) and Dwayne. Nana and Grandma to eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great- great grandchild.



Grace was a true matriarch of her family. Her home was where the family gathered for Sunday dinners, holidays and spent countless Summer days under the grapes.



We will remember her for being a feisty woman who wasn't afraid to voice her opinion. She was strong and taught us all to love hard.



We will miss our Mom, Nanny and Grandma dearly.



The family would like to thank Kamloops Hospice.



Donations to Kamloops Hospice in mom's name would be greatly appreciated.



There will be no service as per Grace's request.



There will be a family gathering at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

