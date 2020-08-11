1/1
Grace Lillian McLane
1932-2020
Grace passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at the age of 88.

She has now joined her loving husband Bud (previously deceased 2010) and is survived by her devoted daughters Terri (Jerry), Donna, Micki (Jim) and Kim (John), her grandchildren Ryan (Jenn), Morgan (Tyleen), Ashlee (Garrett) and Allyse, her great-grandchildren - who were the lights of her life - Sydney, Adelyn and Kaden, and a very large and adoring group of extended family and friends.

Grace was born in Red Deer,` Alberta and joined the Air Force in 1951. She was married to the love of her life in 1953 and they made their first home together in the Northwest Territories. They later moving through several communities (Grande Prairie, Chetwynd, Princeton, Fort Nelson) before settling in their dream location of Vernon for 35 years. They were very active in each community, making great friends and memories. She spent her final years, with family always nearby, in Prince George, Kelowna and Kamloops.

She was an avid curler, gardener, golfer and the family historian. She was also a frequent volunteer for various groups and charities and a lifetime member of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved music, craft and home projects, and above all else, her family and her dearest friends.

She will be sorely missed by all.

She will be cremated and will join Bud in the cemetery at the Catholic Church in Crooked Creek, Alberta.

A memorial will be held at a later date to be determined.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
