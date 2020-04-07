Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Patricia Hopgood. View Sign Obituary

Grace passed away March 24, 2020 at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, Prince George, BC in her 85th year.



She was born in Kamloops to parents Mary and Harry Hopgood. Mary graduated from the Royal Inland Hospital School of Nursing, the class of 1923 and Harry was a CPR conductor. Grace attended Stuart Wood and Kam High.



In the early 1950s her family moved to Vancouver. Her beautiful soprano voice led her to sing in the Elgar Choir, a Vancouver based young peoples' choir. With the choir, she travelled to Britain.



After Grace graduated from King Edward High School, she and her friend applied to BC Tel where they were hired as telephone operators. A few years later Grace met a handsome young sailor, Harry Beeson, on a train. They were soon married and relocated to Nova Scotia where Harry was stationed at the Naval Aircraft Base, Shearwater. Son, Tom was born in 1956 and daughter Beth in 1957. A few weeks after the birth of Beth, they flew back home to Vancouver in a very cold and noisy DC 3 aircraft. Grace returned to work at BC Tel and in 1961, a daughter Alwyn was born. After the children had grown up, she joined the BC Tel Choir. The choir sang at Expo '86 for Prince Charles and Princess Diana.



After she retired from BC Tel with 37 years of service, Grace enjoyed 30 cruises and a number of trips which took her to many areas of the world. Because she was interested in travel and enjoyed entertainment, for a number of years, she was in charge of organizing entertainment at the Richmond Seniors Centre.



Health issues caused Grace to move to Prince George to be nearer family. Her home was always open to family and friends. With assistance, she maintained a lovely flower garden which was admired by all.



Grace was a colourful character and she had a kind and generous heart. During her entire life she had great empathy for homeless cats and dogs. Every time, she would fall for the line, "There's a box of puppies over here that no one wants." Unable to resist, she would see them and save them and take a few home. Papillons, Poppy and Tilley (2018), and crazy cat, Frieda were good company for Grace in her later years.



Grace is predeceased by her parents Mary (Howe) and Harry Hopgood, her sister, Isabel (1995) and her son Tom (2004).



She is survived by two daughters Beth Beeson and Alwyn Blanchard, her grandson Brian Blanchard, her sister Dorothy Evans, nieces and nephews, and extended family members.



Interment will be at the Pleasant Street Cemetery, Kamloops, at a later date.



UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN Grace passed away March 24, 2020 at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, Prince George, BC in her 85th year.She was born in Kamloops to parents Mary and Harry Hopgood. Mary graduated from the Royal Inland Hospital School of Nursing, the class of 1923 and Harry was a CPR conductor. Grace attended Stuart Wood and Kam High.In the early 1950s her family moved to Vancouver. Her beautiful soprano voice led her to sing in the Elgar Choir, a Vancouver based young peoples' choir. With the choir, she travelled to Britain.After Grace graduated from King Edward High School, she and her friend applied to BC Tel where they were hired as telephone operators. A few years later Grace met a handsome young sailor, Harry Beeson, on a train. They were soon married and relocated to Nova Scotia where Harry was stationed at the Naval Aircraft Base, Shearwater. Son, Tom was born in 1956 and daughter Beth in 1957. A few weeks after the birth of Beth, they flew back home to Vancouver in a very cold and noisy DC 3 aircraft. Grace returned to work at BC Tel and in 1961, a daughter Alwyn was born. After the children had grown up, she joined the BC Tel Choir. The choir sang at Expo '86 for Prince Charles and Princess Diana.After she retired from BC Tel with 37 years of service, Grace enjoyed 30 cruises and a number of trips which took her to many areas of the world. Because she was interested in travel and enjoyed entertainment, for a number of years, she was in charge of organizing entertainment at the Richmond Seniors Centre.Health issues caused Grace to move to Prince George to be nearer family. Her home was always open to family and friends. With assistance, she maintained a lovely flower garden which was admired by all.Grace was a colourful character and she had a kind and generous heart. During her entire life she had great empathy for homeless cats and dogs. Every time, she would fall for the line, "There's a box of puppies over here that no one wants." Unable to resist, she would see them and save them and take a few home. Papillons, Poppy and Tilley (2018), and crazy cat, Frieda were good company for Grace in her later years.Grace is predeceased by her parents Mary (Howe) and Harry Hopgood, her sister, Isabel (1995) and her son Tom (2004).She is survived by two daughters Beth Beeson and Alwyn Blanchard, her grandson Brian Blanchard, her sister Dorothy Evans, nieces and nephews, and extended family members.Interment will be at the Pleasant Street Cemetery, Kamloops, at a later date.UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close