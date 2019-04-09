In Loving Memory of Grace Vietta Johnston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Vietta Johnston.
March 23, 1959 – March 16, 2019
Grace passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 59 years.
Grace was a loving mother of two children Casey Marie Johnston and Frankie Robert Leland. She is also survived by her mother Georgina Johnston and siblings Maxine Schlecht (née Johnston), Merna Johnston and Robert Johnston, her grandchildren Brooke Conner and Zackary Conner and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
She was a caring, loving woman, the rock for her family (especially her daughter), she had a caring heart with a hard outer shell but a marshmallow inside, helped those in need and was loved and cared for by anyone who really knew her.
She will be dearly missed!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 9, 2019