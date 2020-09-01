1/1
Grant Hugh Dolson
1957 - 2020
Grant Hugh Dolson, born in Woodstock, Ontario on August 4, 1957, left us suddenly on August 30, 2020.

Grant was predeceased by his parents Ken and Peggy Dolson, uncle Doug Christie, and his father-in-law Scott Hutchinson. He will be profoundly missed by his wife Chris and their three children: Steven Dolson (Nicole), Caitlin MacLaughlin (Graham), and Alix Dolson. The lights of our lives, the four girlies: Charlie Dolson, Macey and Maggie MacLaughlin, and Sage Dolson, love their Grumpy...and he loved these girlies to the moon. Grant will also be missed by his brother Phil Dolson (Shannon) and sister Beth Schapansky (Brad) of Kamloops, and brother Greg Dolson of Halifax, along with many nephews and nieces and his aunts and uncles: Gail and Gunnar Slack, Rick and Marcia Christie, and Brenda Christie.

Most of Grant's life was lived in Kamloops. He started working in the family business, Dolson's Outdoor Shop, when he was 11. When his father Ken retired, Grant took the helm with Phil, Beth and Brad. After nearly forty years with Dolson's Source for Sports, Grant re-calibrated and found a new niche in the automotive business, the last several years spent happily at Zimmer-Wheaton.

Twenty-five years ago, when Chris got her wish to move back to Knutsford, Grant discovered new joys in riding a tractor and country living. Grant was also an avid and talented competitive Trap shooter. He got started in the sport as a way to curry favour with his future father-in-law, continuing for decades; excelling and making many great friends as he travelled to Trap events (and his father-in-law did love him for that too!).

Love was in the air in the summer of '74, and endured for 46 years. In mid-August of 2020, Grant and Chris celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. This last family occasion together with our bubble of seven was joyous and love-filled. Grant was so happy and so loved.

While few might describe him as a gentleman - he never could convince his wife that farts are funny - Grant was a man of honour and high principles. He loved and cherished his wife, children, and grands beyond measure. He was so proud of his kids and their accomplishments, and unconditionally supported their choices, even when he didn't quite understand them. His love for us was constant and unwavering. Family was everything.

Grant's loved ones will gather privately, to share and laugh together in their memories of this remarkable man.

In lieu of flowers, friends can make a donation to the Camp Grafton Society, an organization loved by the people who were most precious to Grant.

Grant, Dad, Grumpy: you are forever loved and missed.

Arrangements in the care of Schoening Funeral Service

Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
2503741454
